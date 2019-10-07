Work at UCD Medical Center? Have an appointment? Here’s why light rail is free today

SacRT is offering free rides to all UC Davis Health employees and patients Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, to celebrate the renaming of its 39th Street station.

Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free rides all day Monday for UC Davis Health employees and patients to celebrate the rebranding of the light-rail station closest to UC Davis Medical Center.

Transit officials unveiled the renamed station Monday morning at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. What was once simply the 39th Street station is now the “39th Street/UC Davis Health Station,” SacRT said in a news release.

SacRT notes this is the first station-naming collaboration in its history.

“Naming this light-rail station reminds people just how easy it is to use public transportation to come to our medical center and health campus,” David Lubarsky, CEO of UC Davis Health, said in a prepared statement.

SacRT already offers riders regular, free shuttle service between the light-rail station and UC Davis Medical Center and other UC Davis Health clinics in Sacramento.

The initiative comes as part of SacRT’s recent efforts to increase transit ridership, an emphasis that has included free ride eligibility for about 220,000 K-12 students, which started last Tuesday, and a makeover of its bus routes.

