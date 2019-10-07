Train service between Davis and Sacramento resumes after crash blocked track

Train service between Davis and Sacramento had been halted Monday evening after a auto crash in Davis blocked the tracks, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Capital Corridor. Service has since resumed.

Fire units were dispatched to an accident near the Olive Drive offramp of Interstate 80 at 7:30 p.m., according to CHP logs. It is unknown what types of vehicles were involved or how the crash happened.

The Capital Corridor Twitter account said four trains were holding while the tracks were blocked, but service has resumed. However, one of the affected trains is running an hour behind.

Buses were arranged to meet the trains while the tracks were blocked.

