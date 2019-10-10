‘Mostly just almonds’: Spilled nuts block I-5 lanes near Arbuckle in Colusa County

Update: Both lanes of I-5 reopened in the affected area just after 2 p.m., according to the CHP.

Original story:

Both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were blocked early Thursday afternoon near Arbuckle in Colusa County after boxes of almonds spilled into the roadway, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans advised drivers at about 12:45 p.m. to be alert for stopped traffic near the Hahn Road exit because “almonds are spilled on the roadway.” No estimated time of reopening was given, Caltrans tweeted.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The spillage was first reported just after noon, according to the CHP incident log, with traffic backed up due to debris that spilled after a semi truck stopped abruptly.

“Mostly just almonds, small amount of metal debris,” one CHP log entry explained.

#TrafficAlert Be alert for stopped traffic on NB I-5 north of Arbuckle in Colusa County. Almonds are spilled on the roadway near Hahn Rd, blocking both northbound lanes. No ETO. @CHPAlerts @CHP_Valley pic.twitter.com/NjbMqgw4EJ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 10, 2019