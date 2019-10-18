Southbound Highway 99 near Yuba City reopens after fatal crash, CHP says

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 south of Yuba City resulted in at least one fatality and closed southbound lanes Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

A fatal collision Friday morning briefly closed southbound lanes of Highway 99 south of Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Lanes were closed at Oswald Road around 7 a.m. during the CHP’s investigation, the agency’s Yuba-Sutter office said in a Facebook post. Lanes reopened before 8:30 a.m.

A photo of the crash posted by the CHP shows a sedan and a pickup truck, both with major front-end damage and airbags deployed, as well as a large amount of debris between them on the roadway.

