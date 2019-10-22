At least 1 dead in I-80 motorcycle crash near Citrus Heights, CHP says. Lanes reopen

At least one person was killed in a collision involving a motorcycle early Tuesday morning on I-80 near the Antelope scales in Citrus Heights.

Westbound I-80 was reduced to one lane at the Antelope scales near Citrus Heights for nearly two hours as officers investigated a motorcycle crash first reported at about 4:30 a.m., the CHP North Sacramento said in a tweet. The CHP Valley Division in a separate tweet called the incident a fatal traffic collision.

All lanes of traffic reopened around 6:30 a.m., CHP North Sacramento tweeted.

No other details regarding the collision were immediately available.

