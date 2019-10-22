Transportation

At least 1 dead in I-80 motorcycle crash near Citrus Heights, CHP says. Lanes reopen

At least one person was killed in a collision involving a motorcycle early Tuesday morning on I-80 near the Antelope scales in Citrus Heights. CHP North Sacramento

At least one person was killed in a collision involving a motorcycle early Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 near Citrus Heights, according to the California Highway Patrol and police.

Westbound I-80 was reduced to one lane at the Antelope scales near Citrus Heights for nearly two hours as officers investigated a motorcycle crash first reported at about 4:30 a.m., the CHP North Sacramento said in a tweet. The CHP Valley Division in a separate tweet called the incident a fatal traffic collision.

All lanes of traffic reopened around 6:30 a.m., CHP North Sacramento tweeted.

No other details regarding the collision were immediately available.

Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
