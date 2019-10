Sacramento police are investigating a fatal vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision on Fruitridge Road in south Sacramento.

The collision occurred on Fruitridge Road near Wallace Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet.

Fruitridge Road is closed between 79th and 65th streets with no estimated time of reopening.

No other details were immediately released.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:@SacPolice are on scene of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision @ Fruitridge Rd & Wallace Ave. All Fruitridge is closed from 79th st to near 65th St. Avoid area. Unk ETA for opening. pic.twitter.com/BeSmEgaN65 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 23, 2019