Motorcycle crash blocks 3 lanes of westbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, CHP says

Traffic is backed up on Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, due to a motorcycle crash.
A crash involving a motorcycle has blocked three lanes of westbound Highway 50 during morning commute hours Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The left three lanes of westbound traffic are blocked near Stockton Boulevard following a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle just after 8:10 a.m., according to CHP’s incident page. The motorcyclist was down at one point in the No. 2 lane of traffic, according to the CHP.

No other details regarding the crash were immediately available and no estimated time of reopening has been given.

Heavy traffic delays are expected in the area until the lanes are cleared, with congestion stretching east to at least Watt Avenue, as seen on Caltrans live traffic cameras at 8:30 a.m.

