Highway 65 floods near Olivehurst, closed in both directions, CHP says

All lanes of both directions of Highway 65 are closed at McGowan Parkway near Olivehurst after a possible water main break flooded the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s incident log, flooding was first reported at about 4:30 a.m. near McGowan Parkway following a possible water main break. Partial closures were in place until about 7:10 a.m., when Caltrans fully closed all southbound lanes. Northbound traffic was shut down a short time later.

As of 8:30 a.m., both directions of traffic are closed with no estimated time of reopening, according to a tweet by the CHP Yuba-Sutter office.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to 40 Mile Road and southbound traffic is being rerouted to Highway 70, according to the CHP.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY SR-65 in both directions is shut down at McGowan Parkway due to flooding. Traffic is being diverted off northbound at 40 Mile Road and southbound at SR-70. ETA for opening the roadway is unknown. pic.twitter.com/89S3NaeTuZ — CHP Yuba-Sutter (@ChpYuba) October 29, 2019