Update: Lanes reopen after crash halts Capital City Freeway traffic in Sacramento

Multiple lanes of northbound Capital City Freeway in Sacramento have been reopened after a collision blocked traffic Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol and traffic cameras.

The crash on Business 80 was reported at 1 p.m. near H Street, according to the CHP incident log. One of at least three involved vehicles was overturned at one point, but was quickly placed back on its wheels, according to the CHP.

By about 1:05 p.m., a Caltrans traffic camera showed the crash and emergency vehicles blocking all five lanes of traffic, with some vehicles passing the scene on the right shoulder. At 1:15 p.m., the left two lanes reopened.

All lanes were clear as of 1:53 p.m., according to the CHP. Minor injuries and major damage to vehicles were reported.

