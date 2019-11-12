Seven-vehicle crash including overturned big rig closes Highway 12, authorities say

Authorities responded to a seven-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 12, closing all lanes for hours as a big rig was overturned on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. No major injuries were reported.

A major, seven-vehicle collision closed Highway 12 for about four hours Tuesday morning along the Delta, according to fire officials and the California Highway Patrol.

At least one big rig and six other vehicles were involved in a crash around 7:30 a.m. on westbound Highway 12 between Jackson Slough and the Mokelumne River, according to the CHP incident log and a social media post by the River Delta Fire District.

“Fortunately and miraculously, nobody was seriously injured” in the crash, the fire district said in a Facebook post.

Both directions were Highway 12 remain closed, from the Rio Vista Bridge to Interstate 5, until reopening around 11:30 a.m., according to Caltrans.

