Driver killed in early-morning crash in Elk Grove, police say

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Elk Grove, police say.

The collision was reported before 4 a.m. on eastbound Laguna Boulevard near Haussman Street, the Elk Grove Police Department said in social media posts.

The fatal crash involved one vehicle one occupant, according to Elk Grove police. The victim will be identified by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Eastbound lanes were closed to traffic for more than two hours, reopening just before 7 a.m., police say.

No other details were released.