Tow truck driver killed in crash near Woodland, CHP says

A tow truck driver was killed in a collision with an SUV Tuesday afternoon on Highway 16, west of Woodland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Davis woman driving a Subaru SUV south on County Road 94B stopped at a stop sign before attempting to cross Highway 16 around 4 p.m. The tow truck driver, a Woodland man traveling eastbound on the highway, was unable to stop or avoid the Subaru, which clipped the left rear end of the tow truck, according to a news release by the CHP Woodland office.

The collision sent the tow truck off the road and down a ditch, where it overturned and came to rest on its roof, according to the CHP’s collision report.

The tow truck driver suffered fatal injuries, while the Subaru driver sustained minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital, the news release said.

The CHP continues to investigate the incident, but reported that speed, drugs and alcohol did not appears to be factors in the collision. The Subaru driver has not been arrested, according to the CHP.

Listed as a “John Doe” on CHP’s incident report, the victim’s identity will be released by the Yolo County coroner’s office.