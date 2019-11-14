4-year-old girl dies, woman injured after car ‘split into two’ in Carmichael crash

A 4-year-old girl died and a woman suffered major injuries after a vehicle collided with a tree Thursday morning in Carmichael, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child succumbed to life-threatening injuries at a hospital at about 11:15 a.m., hours after the crash, the CHP said in an updated statement early Thursday afternoon.

CHP and Sacramento Metro Fire District personnel responded at about 7:20 a.m. to Winding Way, near Dewey Drive, where a Subaru sedan had collided with a tree on the shoulder on the eastbound side, CHP’s North Sacramento office said in a news release.

The collision split the car “into two parts,” CHP’s news release said.

The driver, a Fair Oaks woman in her 30s, sustained major injuries, and a 4-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP news release. Neither individual was identified.

The driver told authorities she had been driving home at an unknown speed when an unidentified truck cut her off, causing her to lose control and veer off the roadway. The girl was in a booster seat in the rear of the vehicle, and the driver was restrained by her seatbelt when first contacted by fire personnel, according to the CHP.

The fatal collision remains under investigation. Potential witnesses are urged to contact the CHP North Sacramento office at 916-348-2300 or Officer Greg Zumstein at 916-798-0975.