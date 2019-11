Transportation This Jump bike just got a ticket. How you can avoid one while using e-bikes and scooters November 21, 2019 01:17 PM

The city of Sacramento will now issue tickets to people who ride a e-bike or scooter on a sidewalk or park them blocking a sidewalk or curb ramp. Here is how you can avoid getting one of the new fines. Watch tickets being issued on Nov. 20, 2019.