PG&E crews working on gas line issue, slowing traffic on Howe in Arden Arcade, CHP says

Sacramento Metro Fire District officials respond to an apparent gas leak on northbound Howe Avenue near Hurley Way on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Unplanned gas line work Friday forced a closure on lanes of Howe Avenue in Arden Arcade, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All three lanes of northbound Howe Avenue were temporarily closed to traffic near Hurley Way, as crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District and PG&E worked on an unspecified gas line issue, the CHP North Sacramento office said in a tweet at 11:41 a.m.

In a 12:15 p.m. update, the CHP tweeted that the two left lanes had reopened while the right lane remains closed with PG&E still at the scene. According to the CHP incident log, the lane is expected to remain closed until about 2:30 p.m.

The CHP in tweets said there is no concern to public safety, and that the gas has been shut off to that part of the line.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

A representative with Pacific Gas and Electric Co. was not immediately available for comment.