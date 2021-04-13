California raised fuel taxes 4 years ago, and it’s still short on money for road repairs

California’s ambitious road repair program faces financial trouble—a projected $6.1 billion annual shortfall— four years after the state adopted the highest fuel tax in the nation in a plan to fix its battered highways

The new estimates reflect an unexpected decline in fuel tax revenue related to the coronavirus pandemic and a mix of new assumptions about how California roadways might deteriorate as climate change accelerates.

The shortfall figure was included in a 287-page draft report, “The State Highway System Management Plan,” prepared by the state transportation department for the California Transportation Commission, which got a briefing on it last month.

The report details strategies for planning and implementing improvements to the state’s roads over the next 10 years. The plan is required by law, and the final version is submitted to the governor and Legislature every two years.

The higher taxes were part of a 2017 transportation plan, referred to as Senate Bill 1, aimed at improving the state’s roads and bridges for years to come. increases that were aimed at raising about $5.4 billion annually for highways, bridges, transit and local roads. While the program was designed to expedite repairs, it was never meant as a quick fix for all the state’s road problems.

Available funding, the new report says, “will address about 45% of the total identified needs.” The projected shortfall, it said, “imposes a constraint requiring transportation objectives to be prioritized.”

The state Finance Department staff noted that the $6.1 billion figure included potential projects and covers some elements that have not been historically considered such as changes in sea level, which could lead to crumbling coastal roads and a need for alternatives.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration could be looking for help from the White House, where President Joe Biden is pushing for a $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

“President Biden’s landmark infrastructure proposal is in lockstep with California’s investment in transportation four years ago this month with the passage of SB 1,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin.

“The state will benefit from this forward-thinking federal plan to fix our aging infrastructure, mitigate climate change by championing electric vehicles and making substantial investments in transit, address racism and issues of equity, and create millions of jobs in California and the nation.”

Biden’s plan includes $115 billion nationally for highway and bridge repair. No state estimates are available, but the California Asphalt Pavement Association notes that the state typically gets about 9% of such funding, which would amount to $10.3 billion.

But that would cover roughly two years of a shortfall, and Biden’s plan faces strong opposition from Republicans — and chances are that even if it passes, it’s unlikely to become law before late summer.

California’s transportation revenues, like most other states, has been hurt by a reduction in traffic volume during the COVID pandemic.

The Federal Highway Administration reported that vehicle miles traveled on California roads in January was down 15.2% from a year earlier. The December volume dropped 12.9%.

The state tax, which is tied to the rate of inflation, went up 3.2 cents in July, 2020, to 50.5 cents per gallon.

When added to the federal tax of 18.3 cents per gallon and other fees, California’s 81.45 cents a gallon is well ahead of runnerup Pennsylvania at 77.1 cents per gallon as of January 1, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

California’s bumpy roads cost state motorists $61 billion a year “due to congestion-related delays, traffic collisions, and increased vehicle operating costs caused by poor road conditions,” according to an analysis by the American Society of Civil Engineers. It estimated an additional $130 billion is needed “to bring the system back to a state of good repair.”

The state continues to have huge challenges in repairing and maintaining roads and bridges. The Federal Highway Administration found that last year, of 25,763 bridges in the state, 1,536 were considered to be in poor condition.

Nineteen of Sacramento County’s 736 bridges were rated poor. Other poor ratings: Fresno County, 45; Stanislaus County, 48; Tulare County, 34; Madera County, 36, Placer County,9, Yolo County, 12 and San Luis Obispo County, 24.