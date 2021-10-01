Amtrak offers discount to Allensworth for California African American history celebration

Amtrak San Joaquins is offering a 50% discount rate to bring visitors to the Colonel Allensworth Historic Park to celebrate California’s African American history. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

The Amtrak San Joaquins has scheduled special trains at a 50% discount rate to bring visitors to the Colonel Allensworth Historic Park for its annual rededication event on Oct. 9. Event-goers traveling into Allensworth for the celebration of California’s African American history will also be met by a free shuttle that will transport people to the main event.

According to event host Friends of Allensworth (FOA), the rededication is presented to renew the commitment of the citizens of California to help the Department of Parks and Recreation preserve the history of the ethnically diverse contributions made in the development of the state and nation. The event is set to include square dancing, self-guided tours of historic buildings, historic games and prizes, storytelling and arts and crafts. Food and refreshments will also be available.

“We are excited to be welcoming guests traveling from throughout the state aboard the Amtrak San Joaquins,” said FOA President Sasha Biscoe in a press release. “We encourage any individual that is interested in the rich, ethnically diverse history of our state to consider taking advantage of the affordable, environmentally friendly, convenient and fun transportation option provided by the Amtrak San Joaquins and join us on October 9 to celebrate Allensworth.”

Visitors interested in attending the rededication event will be able to take Amtrak San Joaquins to the Allensworth station, where they will be met by a free and short shuttle ride to the main event. Travelers are encouraged to bring their bikes and chairs onto the trains and thruway buses.

The annual rededication event at the Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park is set to kick off on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and discount tickets will run until the day of the event. Below you find which trains are running and a variety of regularly available discounts to riders.

How to use Amtrak to get to Allensworth

Amtrak San Joaquins tickets to the Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park (CNL) will include an automatically applied 50% discount. The southbound trains that will be running for the event include:

Train 702

Train 710

Train 712

Train 714

The northbound trains running include:

Train 713

Tarin 715

Train 717

Train 719

Discount Amtrak programs available to riders

In addition to the 50% discount special for the rededication event in the Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park, Amtrak also has regularly discounted programs for riders including:

Children 2 through 12-years-old ride half-price every day. Infants under two ride free.

Buy one and save 50% on up to five companion fares with the Friends & Family discount.

Seniors ages 62 and older) save 15%

Students ages 13 to 25 save 15% with a valid student ID.

Veterans and active military members save 15%.

Disabled riders’ safe 10%

Save up to 45% when you travel with a plus one using the saver fare.