Spectrum is raising is rates again. Here’s how much it will add to your bill

Rates are going up again for Spectrum customers.
The biggest rate increase will be for internet customers who also subscribe to Spectrum TV services, according to WRGZ. Their bill will increase by $5 for a monthly total of $59.99.
For internet customers who do not subscribe to TV, their bills will go up one dollar to $65.99, according to WIVB.
The broadcast TV surcharge, which goes to local broadcast TV station affiliates, will go up one dollar, Fox Carolinas reports.
The rate increases will hit Spectrum customers in all 41 states where the company provides broadband and television services, WRGZ reports.
Spectrum TV and voice packages will not have any new rate increases and customers with special promotions will not see an increase until the deal ends, according to WRGZ.
The new rates will begin Nov. 1, the television stations report.
Charter Communications bought Time Warner Cable in 2016. According to Consumer Reports, the company raised the rates for many of its bundled TV and internet packages 6 to 8 percent in January, but dropped the cost of the basic TV plan for subscribers.
Many TV and broadband providers are also increasing fees, such as the broadcast TV surcharge, according to Consumer Reports, as a way to keep the advertised rates lower.
Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting
