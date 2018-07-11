Drunk crane driver wouldn’t stop for police, cops say. So an officer leaped inside

A man drunkenly drove a crane truck down an expressway, police say, and an officer had to jump inside to stop the vehicle.
Police say that 47-year-old Brian Sinclair was drunk and driving down the Long Island Expressway for around nine miles in the crane — and ran into four cars along the way, according to NBC. One of those cars was mangled and totaled after the truck ran into it.
Sinclair didn't pull over for officers, police told ABC7, so Highway Patrol Officer Joseph Goss took matters into his own hands.
"I thought he was going to crash and kill somebody," he said. "We've had a lot of bad accidents on the Long Island Expressway in the last couple weeks with the heavy summer traffic, so I was absolutely concerned."
Goss continued to follow the vehicle — and then jumped inside once it began to slow down, according to Newsweek. Sinclair then stopped the vehicle and was arrested, police say. He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while intoxicated.
The officer said he saw a "window of opportunity" and took it.
“I didn’t like the idea of doing it," he said in an interview with Newsday, "but the opportunity was there.”
According to Newsday, authorities haven't yet revealed exactly how Goss leaped inside.
Goss told News12 that Sinclair said "Whats up?" when he got inside.
Stringer News, a TV station that covers Long Island, shared images of the wreckage left behind on Facebook.
The officer did something similar in 2016, according to News12. He managed to leap through the window of a moving car — which had a baby inside — because the driver might have been under the influence and Goss wanted to stop the vehicle, police say.
After Sinclair was arrested, Goss and drivers of three other vehicles received treatment at a nearby hospital for minor injuries sustained in the incident, according to NBC.
He told ABC7 that he wanted to keep the chaotic situation from becoming any worse.
"My primary goal was getting that car stopped and just keeping other motorists away from him," he said, "because if he made a slight contact it would just shred their car apart."
