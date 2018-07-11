Mom found a gun on a changing table in a Utah aquarium. It was loaded, police say

A woman went into the bathroom of a Utah aquarium to change her newborn baby's diaper when she found a loaded gun, the Deseret News reported.

Alyssa Fujimoto told the Deseret News that she went into a bathroom next to a children's play area at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium with her four-year-old son and newborn baby when she saw something that looked like a wallet.

When she picked it up to move it, "I realized I was holding a gun," Fujimoto wrote in a post on Facebook. "In the 30 minutes it took dispatch to arrive, there were several unaccompanied children who tried to use the restroom."

"I am furious that someone could be so careless and so negligent," Fujimoto wrote.

Crystal Mundt was also trying to take her two young children to the bathroom when she saw the gun on the changing table and a woman on the phone with 911, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. She immediately left the bathroom and told an aquarium employee, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

"You don't expect to have to do a weapons sweep before entering a bathroom adjacent to a child's play area," Mundt told the newspaper. "My 3-year-old could have run ahead of me. I could have put my baby on the changing table without seeing the gun."

Police in Draper, where the aquarium is located, confirmed to the Salt Lake Tribune that the .380 hangun was loaded and inside a holster.

Draper Police Lt. Chad Carpenter told the Deseret News that, because the gun was holstered, "it wasn't easily accessible."

"I believe it was somebody that just forgot their gun," Carpenter told the Deseret News, adding that someone leaving their gun behind is "not an uncommon occurrence."

The aquarium told FOX 13 that police are handling the incident and "will contact the owner to find out what happened."

The statement went on to say that the aquarium has a no-weapons policy.