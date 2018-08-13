After fight with his wife, man took a plane and crashed it into their house, police say

Duane Youd borrowed a small airplane and took it for a flight the same night he was arrested for assaulting his wife, police say.
Then he flew the plane into his house, where his wife and son were inside, according to KSL. Youd died, while his family survived.
Now police are investigating what caused Youd, whom they described as an “experienced pilot,” to fly the aircraft directly into his home, according to The Deseret News.
While at first saying “we can only speculate what the motive is behind it,” Payson Police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval later told The Daily Herald that “we believe his crashing into the home was deliberate.”
Youd was arrested on Sunday at around 7:30 p.m., police told Fox13, after he got into a domestic dispute with his wife. He went to back to his home after he was released to retrieve some of his items, and then left without any argument, according to a police report.
According to KJZZ, police say Youd took a plane from the nearby Spanish Fork airport that same night and caused chaos and a fireball when he flew it directly into his home.
A video from KUTV2 reporter Brónagh Tumulty shows Youd’s house on fire the same night of the crash.
And a video from Shara Park, an anchor for KSLA, shows what the house looked after the fire was stopped.
Despite the damage, Youd’s son and wife escaped the fiery scene without any injuries. That’s why Sandoval told The Deseret News that the incident was a “miracle.”
“It could have been so much worse,” she said.
