83-year-old drives golf cart perilously into freeway traffic — again, Arizona cops say

Troopers said the 83-year-old Arizona golf cart driver was “confused.”

Drivers he shared the highway with Thursday morning probably felt the same. After all, it’s not every day you see a golf cart cruising toward you the wrong way on a freeway.

Arizona troopers and Chandler police stopped the man as he maneuvered the cart into oncoming traffic on the Santan L-202 early Thursday morning, according to a Tweet from the state’s department of public safety.

Police said that at first, the golf cart driver wouldn’t stop — but when a motorcycle officer helped box him in, the man pulled over around 5:30 a.m., ABC 15 reports.

Authorities said he was “in good health” other than his confusion. The man, who “does have mental health issues associated with old age,” was not identified by troopers.

Troopers took the man back to his home, where they handed the man off to his wife, authorities said.

It’s not the man’s first freeway joyride, though: Authorities caught him driving his golf cart down Interstate 10 on July 11, the department of public safety said. A witness followed the man down the road until authorities could stop him near Wild Horse Pass.

Police said the earlier incident occurred at 4 a.m. before the sun had risen, with the man driving without headlights, ABC 15 reports.

The man didn’t get a citation in connection with either of those run-ins with police, said department of public safety spokesman Bart Graves, according to the Arizona Republic.

“The general purpose of citing motorists is to change driver behavior,” Graves said, according to the newspaper. “In this case, this gentleman has mental-health issues which means he cannot comprehend his actions.”