Man says he’ll go ‘back to hookah’ after video shows e-cigarette explode in his pocket

A man was looking to buy a TV inside a California store, video shows, when a sudden explosion erupted on his body and sent him running.
The jolt was caused by an e-cigarette, according to Fox11. The device left the man with burns on his leg and a hole in his pants after it caught on fire inside his pocket.
Antelmolare Guzman, manager of the HDTV Outlet store in Anaheim, said the customer was looking at TVs inside the store on Saturday afternoon, according to NBC Los Angeles.
Then, Guzman said he heard a bang — and soon noticed the smell of “burnt skin.”
“He is screaming and yelling,” Guzman recalled, according to NBC. “Apparently, all of his right leg was completely burnt all the way down. Part of his private parts were also kind of affected with the whole fire thing.”
The video shows the unsuspecting burn victim looking between his cellphone and the TVs when the fiery explosion happens.
He drops the vape, the video shows, then runs to the front of the store.
A worker asks him “what just happened,” the video shows.
The man responds, “I don’t know!”
The customer, whom NBC identified as 24-year-old Mohamad Zayid Abdihdy, said the experience forced him to rethink his relationship with e-cigarettes.
“I’m going back to hookah,” he told NBC.
