‘Vampire facial’ treatment once promoted by Kim Kardashian leads to HIV scare

New Mexico state officials are urging the customers of an Albuquerque salon to get tested for a variety of bloodborne diseases if they were the recipient of a so-called “vampire facial.”

After a client at Albuquerque’s VIP Spa developed an infection, state inspectors conducted a search of the facility last Friday; inspectors “saw issues with storage, handling and disposing of needles,” according to the Albuquerque Journal.





“Vampire facials” are a skin care treatment that gained national attention in 2013, when celebrity Kim Kardashian shared a picture of herself getting it done on her Instagram. Kardashian later wrote that she regretted doing the procedure, according to Refinery29.

ABC7 News reports state health officials are calling for anyone who received the “vampire facial” treatment to get tested for HIV, as well as Hepatitis B and C.

By Monday, the spa was closed, with a sign on the door claiming a family emergency, KRQE reported. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the state shut the site down Friday because its licensing expired in March 2013.

Reached by phone Wednesday, a woman who declined to give her name but identified herself as the owner of VIP Spa, referred questions to her attorney. McClatchy has reached out to her attorney for comment.

KRQE quoted one VIP Salon customer’s reaction upon learning the news.

“Honestly, it made me sick to my stomach right away. Just everything starts coming to mind. The regrets, not knowing that you trusted someone so much. You just pretty much trust that everything was going to be fine,” the unnamed customer said, according to KRQE.