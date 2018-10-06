Anti-Collins group threatens to fund her 2020 opponent. They’ve already got millions

They’ve raised $3 million and counting, and these Mainers are mad at Sen. Susan Collins.
Collins on Friday announced she would vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to a seat on the Supreme Court.
She said on the senate floor that Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations, which she testified to before the Senate Judiciary Committee, did not reach the level of “more likely than not.”
The group running an online fundraising campaign to try to pressure Collins into changing her mind say its money will go to the Republican’s 2020 Democratic opponent, if she follows through and votes to confirm Kavanaugh.
“Either Sen. Collins VOTES NO on Kavanaugh OR we fund her future opponent,” the campaign, hosted by Crowdpac, is titled.
Maine People’s Alliance and Mainers for Accountable Leadership set up the fundraiser.
“If you fail to stand up for the people of Maine and for Americans across the country, every dollar donated to this campaign will go to your eventual Democratic opponent in 2020,” the campaign website reads. “We will get you out of office.”
The fundraiser crossed the $3 million threshold at about 11 a.m. EDT Saturday.
“This entire process was up to Collins,” Amy Halstead, co-director of Maine People’s Alliance said, according to Rolling Stone. “And [Friday] she did the wrong thing.”
