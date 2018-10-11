Florida man molested 6-year-old girl at Hurricane Michael shelter, cops say

A Florida man was arrested Thursday after deputies said he molested a six-year-old girl at an emergency hurricane shelter.

John Stapleton, a 60-year-old homeless man, faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Stapleton is a resident of Destin, Florida, which is on the coast between Panama City and Pensacola, deputies said.

The incident occurred at Davidson Middle School in Crestview, which has been turned into temporary housing for those who need shelter because of Hurricane Michael, the sheriff’s office said.

Stapleton’s arrest came after a witness told deputies she saw a video of a child who was being touched “in a lewd manner underneath her clothing,” deputies said.

Authorities found the video and said that Stapleton then admitted to deputies that he had touched the girl, though Stapleton said it was “not in a lewd manner,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Online jail records said Stapleton is awaiting a hearing and that bond has been denied.