Kids offer $6.27 reward for return of 50-pound nose stolen off Oregon family’s porch

When Delia Albert left her Portland, Oregon, home Monday to get ready to take two of her children to school, she noticed something missing, reported The Oregonian.

The 2-foot-tall, 50-pound nose sculpture the family kept on its porch as an offbeat decoration had vanished, KGW reported.

“My mom came in and said, someone stole the nose!” Dylan Albert, 7, told the station.

The news shocked all three kids — Sayre, 11, Dylan, 7, and Cannon, 5, Delia Albert said, according to The Oregonian.

“They burst into tears, super upset, couldn’t believe somebody would take something that didn’t belong to them,” Delia Albert said, reported the publication. “We didn’t realize how attached they were to it. It really clearly brought them a lot of joy.”

Their father, who works for an advertising agency, had brought the nose home about a year ago after finding it discarded following a photo shoot, reported KPTV.

On Halloween last year, the family left a bowl of candy under the nose with a sign reading, “Pick one,” KGW reported.

“It’s sort of, kind of like when you adopt a dog, and the dog becomes part of your family,” Sayre told KPTV.

After recovering from their shock, the Albert siblings hatched a plan to recover the missing nose, the station reported.

“Dylan here, she was all, ‘We should offer a reward. How about $2,000?’ And then our parents were like, ‘That’s too much,’ and ‘Whatever you have in your piggy bank,’ ” Sayre said, according to KPTV.

Now they’re putting up posters with a photo of the bygone nose, suggesting “maybe you accidentally picked it, thinking it was your own?” and promoting the $6.27 reward “nose questions asked,” reported KGW.

“We just want the nose back,” Delia Albert told The Oregonian. She asked anyone with information to email deliavalbert@gmail.com.