Starbucks opens first U.S. Signing Store

Starbucks has opened its first U.S. Signing Store in Washington, D.C.
The store provides employment opportunities for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and is part of Starbucks’ commitment to inclusion, accessibility and diversity, according to a Starbucks press release from July 2018.
All employees at the Starbucks Signing Store must be proficient in American Sign Language.
The store is located at 6th and H streets in Washington, D.C., and is near Galludet University, a private university for the deaf and hard of hearing.
It features a custom mug designed by a deaf artist, American Sign Language embroidered barista aprons and a mural designed by a deaf artist.
“This is a historic moment in Starbucks ongoing journey to connect with the Deaf and hard of hearing community, hire and engage Deaf and hard of hearing partners and continue to find ways to be more inclusive, accessible and welcoming to all,” Starbucks executive vice president of U.S. retail said in a press release announcing the store in July, 2018.
The D.C. store is inspired by Starbucks’ first Signing Store that opened in Malaysia in 2016.
