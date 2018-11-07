Graham wants to help Trump find ‘worthy successor’ to Sessions after resignation

Following the news that President Donald Trump had replaced Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday, there was speculation about who would fill the cabinet post for the long-term.

Much of that attention was focused on Senator Lindsey Graham.

An aide to the South Carolina Republican said “no, no, no,” when asked if Graham would be interested in replacing Sessions and acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker, according to the Associated Press.

Shortly after that, Graham posted his own statement about replacing Sessions. His tweets did not eliminate the possibility that Graham could leave his seat in the U.S. Senate to join the Trump Administration.

“Jeff Sessions served our nation well and honorably as Attorney General. He has dedicated his whole life to conservatism and upholding the Rule of Law,” Graham wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to working with President Donald Trump to find a confirmable, worthy successor so that we can start a new chapter at the Department of Justice and deal with both the opportunities and challenges our nation faces.

“As to me, I will be part of a larger Republican majority in the United States Senate — working with the President and my Republican and Democratic colleagues — to make America safer and more prosperous.”

According to a letter he wrote to Trump, Sessions “submitted his resignation” at the request of the president.

Trump tweeted about the shakeup, announcing Whitaker’s appointment and thanking Sessions for his service. In those tweets, the president said “a permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date.”

Graham has softened his stance on Trump removing Sessions from his position as attorney general. During an Oct. 31, 2017 interview in the Capitol, Graham then said there would be “Holy Hell to pay if Sessions is fired,” The State reported.

