‘Too much tragedy.’ Toddler dies from illness, then dad accidentally kills mom, NY cops say

Heartbreak had already hit Eric and Ashley Rosenbrock when the couple lost an 18-month-old daughter five years ago to an infection, reported The Post-Star.

On Thursday, Ashley, 34, died when a firearm being maintained by Eric, 35, accidentally fired, said police in Corinth, N.Y., according to the publication.

Eric Rosenbrock, a seventh-grade science teacher and soccer coach in the community, has not been charged with a crime, reported The Saratogian. State police say autopsy results are consistent with an accidental discharge.

“Our grief is great and our hearts and support go out to Mr. Rosenbrock’s family,” wrote Lake George School District administrators in a statement, reported WTEN.

Counselors will be available Monday and Tuesday, read the statement, which also advised parents to watch their children for signs of distress.

The couple had three young children, and their family included a grandmother who lived with them, reported The Albany Times-Union. The family had been constructing an additional bedroom for the children.

“A happy family, a good family, you know, I just, my heart, my heart breaks for them you know. They’re just good people, good people,” said neighbor Michael Knapp, reported WNYT.

The Rosenbrocks lost their 18-month-old daughter, Vivienne, to sepsis pneumonia five years ago and had been active in raising money to help others in her memory, Knapp said, according to the station.

“It’s been too much tragedy for them,” said Knapp, reported WNYT. “Too much tragedy.”

An investigation into Ashley Rosenbrock’s death is continuing, reported The Post-Star.