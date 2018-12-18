Lost in a N.H. snowstorm, hiker can’t reach 911. A Facebook post saves his life

Robert Cummings realized things were dire, reported WBZ.
Hiking through the New Hampshire woods Friday, the 25-year-old found himself lost in whiteout conditions in a snowstorm, according to the station. High winds took his map and compass, and three hours of searching failed to turn up any trail markers.
“I tried to call 911,” Cummings said, reported WMUR. “The call wouldn’t go through. I texted 911. I texted the people I left my plans with.”
Nothing worked. In desperation, Cummings posted a plea for help to a hiking page on Facebook, reported The New Hampshire Union Leader.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
“Send help, stuck by cairn on Old Bridle in alpine between hut and Lafayette Summit. Wind took map and compass white out conditions,” the post read, according to the publication.
Cummings, a Loudon, N.H., resident, took shelter in a snow cave to await a hoped-for rescue, reported The Conway Daily Sun. He’d been trying to reach the summit of Mt. Lafayette when the weather changed and he had turned back, only to lose his way.
“I got a message out to close family and friends, told them how much I love them and that I’ll always love them, and did that accepting there was a possibility those would be my last words,” he said, according to the station.
Several people who saw the Facebook post contacted state Department of Fish and Game officials, and one of Cummings’ texts also eventually got through as well, reported The Concord Monitor.
Conservation workers set out in 20-degree weather with 40 mph winds and blowing snow to find Cummings, according to the publication. A brief 911 call from Cummings later on helped pinpoint his location, and searchers reached him about 4:30 p.m.
“(I feel) relieved more than anything else,” Cummings said, reported WMUR. “Kind of came to terms with my own passing by the time they got to me. It just shows you the overwhelming support of the hiking community.”
Comments