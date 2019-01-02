National

Police watch on video as man tries to steal bike from station’s front door, cops say

By Don Sweeney

January 02, 2019 08:10 AM

Adam Valle, 26, was arrested Dec. 27 after a police station video camera caught him trying to steal a bicycle outside the station, Gladstone, Oregon, police say.
A man in a mask and hood produces bolt cutters as he slips up to a bicycle rack — just below a window sign reading “Gladstone Police,” a surveillance video shows.

As the man snaps the bicycle lock, an officer walks out the front door of the police station in Gladstone, Oregon, to confront him, the video shows.

The man briefly tries to flee but quickly surrenders as the officer holds a Taser on him and more police emerge from the station, the video shows.

“It’s dumb, you know,” said Sgt. Carl Bell of the Gladstone Police Department, ABC News reported. “I have not actually seen something that blatant because the officers were inside watching on video camera.”

Adam Valle, 26, faces several charges in the Dec. 27 incident south of Portland, KOIN reported.

“People stealing bikes isn’t rare; it’s just where he did it at this time kind of caught everyone off guard, kind of made us chuckle a little bit, you know,” Bell said, ABC News reported.

Gladstone police posted the video Monday to their Facebook page, where it had been viewed more than 280,000 times by Wednesday morning.

