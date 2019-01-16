National

Watch driver slam into several vehicles in snowy parking lot, then flee in mock demolition derby

By David Caraccio

January 16, 2019 10:43 AM

Shaker Heights, Ohio, police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that slammed into several cars in a snowy parking lot before fleeing.
Shaker Heights police are looking for the driver of a truck that turned an icy and snowy parking lot into a demolition derby in Ohio.



The truck, possibly a Chevy, caused damage to at least five vehicles and to city property.



Police posted a video of the crash scene in the 16800 block of Chagrin Boulevard and released a photo of a man they want to question in the incident.



In the video, it appears the driver doesn’t run his windshield wipers until he was done crashing into vehicles. He then flees the scene.

