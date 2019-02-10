National

Woman tired of speeders in her neighborhood hangs dead cat from tree, Arizona cops say

By Don Sweeney

February 10, 2019 11:50 AM

A cat found hanging from a tree with a sign warning drivers to slow down has been removed, police in Phoenix, Arizona, say. Neighbors believe the homeowner’s cat had been hit by a car.
Bicyclist Chrissy Knight first saw two tires placed on the side of a neighborhood street in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday night, The Arizona Republic reported.

Then she spotted a bloody dead cat hanging by its neck from a tree with a sign reading, “this could have been a child,” KPNX reported. Another sign read “slow down.”

“It seemed like the lady was having a hard time handling the death of her cat,” said Knight, KSAZ reported. Neighbors believe the woman’s cat had been hit by a car earlier Saturday.

Phoenix police and Arizona Humane Society workers removed the dead cat, KPNX reported. It’s not known if the homeowner, who was not named, will face charges.

Knight said that when passing motorists slowed to avoid the tires in the street, the woman came out of her home to berate them about driving too fast, KSAZ reported.

“I understand that the traffic is bad here,” Knight said, according to The Arizona Republic. “I can also understand her being upset because her cat was killed. But when you upset the entire neighborhood, you have to start being understanding and reasonable.”

