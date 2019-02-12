Burger King revoked man’s free meal deal. Now it’s paying him $9,000, attorney says

After Curtis Brooner got stuck in a Burger King restroom, a manager offered the 50-year-old Oregon man free meals for life as an apology, The Oregonian reported.

But when Burger King revoked the offer 13 days later, Brooner sued. Now his attorney says the chain has settled the case for the $9,026 Brooner sought, according to the publication.

“Our long national nightmare is over,” said attorney Michael Fuller, who represented Brooner, Willamette Week reported.

Brooner and Fuller had set the $9,026 figure based on the cost of one Burger King meal a week until Brooner reaches age 72, knocking five years off the average life expectancy for his love of cheeseburgers, KATU reported.

While Brooner is free to spend the $9,000 settlement as he wishes, Fuller says his client will probably be heading back to Burger King, The Oregonian reported.

“Burger King did the right thing,” Fuller said, according to the publication, noting the chain continues to dispute the claims in the suit and did not acknowledge fault. “They could have dragged this out for years and we’re glad they didn’t. (Brooner) still likes Burger King, he just doesn’t go to their bathroom anymore.”

A Burger King spokesperson could not be immediately reached by McClatchy for comment.

Brooner spent an hour Dec. 15 waiting for a locksmith to free him from the Burger King restroom in Portland after the door refused to open, KPTV reported.

“It’s the kind of place where you hold your breath,” Brooner said, The Oregonian reported earlier.

He heard Burger King employees laughing at him outside and cut his hand on a fly swatter they’d pushed under the door for him to try to jimmy the lock, the suit said.

After being freed, Brooner spent another hour recovering inside the restaurant, KATU reported. His lawsuit said that’s when the Burger King manager offered him free meals for life to make up for the incident.

He ate almost every day at the restaurant for free, but when Brooner returned Dec. 28 for yet another free meal, employees told him the company had rescinded its offer, The Oregonian reported. So he filed suit.

“It’s an honor issue,” Brooner said, reported Willamette Week at the time. “They could have said, ‘The next meal is free,’ and that would have ended it. But that’s not the deal they made.”