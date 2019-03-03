Man out for a morning walk shoots himself in the penis, Indiana police say

A 46-year-old man walking on an Indiana parkway reached for his 9mm pistol when it began to slip from his waistband — with unfortunate results, police wrote in a press release.

The pistol fired, striking Mark Anthony Jones in the penis and scrotum, police in Marion, Indiana, wrote. The incident took place early Thursday morning.

Jones was carrying the Hi Point 9mm pistol in his waistband without a holster, police wrote. He reached down to adjust the gun, which had slipped, when it fired.

Officers interviewed him at a hospital emergency room, where he had gone for treatment at 6:44 a.m. Thursday, the release says.

Jones did not have an Indiana permit for the pistol, police wrote. His case has been referred to prosecutors for possible charges.