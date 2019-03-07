National

Taco sauce kept me alive for 5 days, man says. Now he has free Taco Bell for a year

By Don Sweeney

March 07, 2019 07:15 AM

Jeremy Taylor, 36, trapped five days with his dog after his Toyota 4Runner got stuck in the snow, survived by eating leftover taco sauce packets, Oregon officials say. The two were rescued Friday.
A 36-year-old Oregon man who says he survived five days trapped in the snow with his dog by eating leftover Taco Bell fire sauce packets he found in his stranded Toyota 4Runner hopefully won’t be short of food again soon.

The fast-food chain has offered Jeremy Taylor of Sunriver, Oregon, free food for a year after hearing his survival story, The Oregonian reports.

“We’re very glad Jeremy and Ally are okay,” the company wrote in a statement, The Oregonian reported. “We know our sauce packets are amazing, but this takes it to a whole new level. We’re in touch with Jeremy and have sent him a well-deserved care package, a year’s supply of Taco Bell, and of course, all the sauce packets that come with it.”

Taylor and Ally got stuck in the snow Feb. 24 while driving up a U.S. Forest Service road near Wake Butte, KATU reported. They tried to walk out Monday, but couldn’t make it through the deep snow and returned to the stranded 4Runner.

The National Weather Service said more than 2 feet of snow had fallen overnight in the area, The Bend Bulletin reported.

Taylor said he ran the Toyota 4Runner’s engine periodically to warm up and ate leftover packets of hot sauce to stave off hunger, KATU reported.

A snowmobile rider found Taylor and Ally on Friday afternoon and called 911, sheriff’s officials wrote on Facebook. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office searchers responded with a snowcat and rescued the two, who were in good condition, but hungry.

“Thank you everyone, I’m safe my Ally dog is safe. I really appreciate all the help,” Taylor wrote on Facebook. “Got lucky, lets never do that again. I’ll be in touch with everyone soon. “

In a later comment replying to a question on his post, Taylor says “Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives!”

Don Sweeney

Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.

