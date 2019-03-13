Baseball bat attacker took man’s prosthetic leg as a ‘trophy,’ NC accuser says in trial

A North Carolina man described to a courtroom the day he said he woke up to see two masked intruders at his bed.
Aaron Sanders on Tuesday said one of the men beat him with a baseball bat, WSOC reports. That man, Patrick Christopher, is on trial in Gaston County for attempted murder, according to WCNC.
Sanders said he was sleeping in August 2016 when a Taser woke him up, WSOC reports. He said Christopher “hit him in the face” with a bat, and another man cut him with a machete, according to the station.
During the attack, Sanders said the baseball bat attacker told his accomplice: “You should cut his head off,” the Gaston Gazette reports. But the man with the machete thought Sanders “was likely to die anyway,” Sanders testified, per the newspaper.
The accused attackers walked away from the house with a car, cash and a surveillance system, the newspaper wrote.
Christopher also took Sanders’ “$42,000 prosthetic leg as a trophy,” according to WSOC.
Without the prosthetic leg, Sanders managed to break free from a cable that had been tied around him and found help at a neighbor’s house, according to the Gaston Gazette.
Michael Neese, Christopher’s attorney, said evidence doesn’t tie him to the scene of the attack, WSOC reports.
“The other masked attacker and Christopher’s ex-wife confessed to their roles in the attack” and were each sentenced to one year in prison, the station reports.
Those two people, William Orth and Holly Mesker, testified on Tuesday against Christopher, according to WCNC.
“Mesker said that prior to the attack, the victim, Aaron Sanders, kicked her out of his place,” WCNC said. “In response, she claimed Christopher suggested they go to Sanders’ house and steal money from him.”
