42-year-old dentist from ‘The Amazing Race’ dies, spurring investigation, SC cops say

The death of a Columbia-area orthodontist who gained national fame by appearing on “The Amazing Race” is being investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Jim Raman died Monday, according to his obituary on Dignity Memorial’s website. He was 42 years old.

After responding to a Lakefront Court home at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a death investigation was started by the sheriff’s department, public information officer Capt. Adam Myrick told The State.

Dr. Raman was found dead on scene, People magazine reported.

Myrick said no one has been arrested or detained, and the sheriff’s department is not currently seeking any persons of interest or suspects.

No cause of death has been released to the public.

Calls to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office were not immediately returned. Coroner Margaret Fisher said “nothing suspicious or criminal is involved with the case ... and out of compassion and respect for family my office will not comment on it,” WIS reported.

Myrick told The State that the sheriff’s department will investigate “every non-natural death.”

Raman, and his wife Misti Raman, are dentists at Irmo Smiles, according to their practice’s website. They were contestants on “The Amazing Race” in the fall of 2014.

The South Carolina couple competed in the finals, finishing second on that season of CBS’s popular reality-TV show, according to People magazine.

After appearing on “The Amazing Race,” the show’s “Married Dentists” returned to their practice in Irmo, the magazine reported.

Dental patients received a letter about Raman’s death, according to WLTX.

“Irmo Smiles has suffered a tragic loss this week. It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing for Dr. Jim Raman. As our staff and the family prepare for Dr. Raman’s celebration of life, please join us in praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time, the letter said, according to the TV station. “We will be working to reschedule Dr. Misti Raman’s patients and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Your patience is greatly appreciated as we give Dr. Misti Raman time to grieve the loss of her loving husband.”

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, according to the obituary. Raman’s funeral service will be on Saturday, at noon, at Riverland Hills Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, the USC and MUSC alum is survived by two children, according to the Irmo Smiles website.

He wrote a “Letter to the Editor” to The State in 2018 about his autistic son. Raman urged S.C. to do more to provide health care coverage for autistic patients, writing “as a parent, I would give anything to remove the burden of autism from his life.”