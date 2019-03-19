College student who hoped to be a park ranger plunges 500 feet to his death in Utah

Jonathan Hogue hoped to become a park ranger, but a trek at Canyonlands National Park in Utah cost him his dream — and his life, The Des Moines Register reports.

Searchers found Hogue dead of a 500-foot fall at the base of the Green River Outlook in the rugged park on Friday, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. He’d been reported missing on March 12.

Hogue, 33, of Iowa City, studied geography at the University of Iowa, where he also served as a graduate teaching assistant, The Des Moines Register reported.

A missing persons notice posted earlier on Facebook by rangers described Hogue as an avid national parks visitor known to “hike long distances” who may “go off-trail.”

Hogue also enjoyed painting and drawing, the notice says.

Hogue, whose vehicle was discovered March 10 near the overlook where he died, had not left an itinerary or told anyone where he was going, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Hogue’s death,” The Des Moines Register reported.

Our thoughts are with Jonathon Hogue’s family and friends. Jonathon is a graduate teaching assistant at the University of Iowa. We are monitoring the situation and will offer support as needed. More information: https://t.co/jsQTrRhryf pic.twitter.com/U4TYGblBwo — University of Iowa (@uiowa) March 15, 2019