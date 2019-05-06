Watch woman casually walk out of store, stealing $1,200 Goldendoodle puppy

Watch woman walk out with $1,200 Goldendoodle in puppy theft This woman allegedly stole a $1,200 Goldendoodle puppy from a business in Vineyard in Spanish Fork, Utah, and now the Utah County Sheriff's Office wants her. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This woman allegedly stole a $1,200 Goldendoodle puppy from a business in Vineyard in Spanish Fork, Utah, and now the Utah County Sheriff's Office wants her.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say stole a $1,200 Goldendoodle puppy from a business.

Surveillance video shows the woman nonchalantly walking out of the Puppy Barn store with the “Goldendoodle” on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

The sheriff’s office, located in Spanish Fork, Utah, said in a Facebook post about the incident: “Do you know this woman? This woman stole a $1,200 Goldendoodle puppy from a business in Vineyard. Call @UCSO if you do or if you know where this dog is. If you are this woman, please do the right thing and call us! (801) 794-3970.”

A Goldendoodle is mixed breed of a Golden retriever and poodle.

Puppy Barn’s website says “our company was founded in 2014 with the mission of creating a one of a kind, family pet ownership experience. Our home to home model is to place the right puppy with the right family!”