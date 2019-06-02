Mountain lion attacks child at Washington park before being tracked and killed

Screengrab from Twitter

A child attacked at dusk Saturday by a mountain lion at a Washington park escaped mostly unscathed, The Oregonian reported.

State wildlife officers tracked the mountain lion overnight near Enchantment Park in Leavenworth in central Washington and killed it at 1 a.m. Sunday, KOMO reported.

State police and Department of Fish and Wildlife officers sought the mountain lion using dogs, KGW reported. Residents were warned to stay away from the park during the search.

State police have not released the child’s age or details on any injuries, KREM reported.

Cougar attack at the Enchantment park in Leavenworth. Young child escaped serious injury when a cougar attempted to attack. Fish & Wildlife with local agencies at the scene. Updates to follow. Until then stay away from the area. -Tpr. Weber pic.twitter.com/OATgfr6v5I — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) June 2, 2019 Local photo taken of the cougar still at large taken by a local resident. Fish & Wildlife still tracking. Updates to follow. -Tpr. Weber pic.twitter.com/kYfGXwiFCg — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) June 2, 2019 *UPDATE* The cougar involved in the attack at the Enchantment Park in Leavenworth has be euthanized. Any further question can be answered through the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife’s Public Affairs Division. -Tpr. Weber — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) June 2, 2019

