She survived a shark attack. Now this NC teen will get a free prosthetic leg, company says

A North Carolina teenager lost her leg after surviving a shark attack, and a company says part of her recovery is coming “free of charge.”

Paige Winter, 17, on Sunday was attacked in the water off Fort Macon State Park.

“Due to the severity of the attack, amputation of the left leg above the knee was inevitable,” according to a GoFundMe page that says it’s raising money for the teenager’s family.

Now, East Carolina Brace & Limb announced on Facebook it has joined the girl’s recovery team.

“All of her Prosthetic and Orthotic interventions will be free of charge and the highest level of 3D scanning and manufacturing coupled with state-of-the Art designs including Bionic technologies will be applied to ensure optimum Rehabilitation outcomes,” according to the company.