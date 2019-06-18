Video catches adults brawling on field at 7-year-olds’ baseball game, Colorado cops say

Adults caught on video brawling during kids’ baseball game in Colorado Lakewood, CO, police released a video showing adults at baseball fields brawling during a game among 7-year-old children, which was umpired by a 13-year-old. Police asked for help identifying the suspect in a white shirt and teal shorts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lakewood, CO, police released a video showing adults at baseball fields brawling during a game among 7-year-old children, which was umpired by a 13-year-old. Police asked for help identifying the suspect in a white shirt and teal shorts.

A 13-year-old was umpiring and 7-year-olds were competing in a baseball game over the weekend outside Denver, Colorado — but it was the adults at the game who stole the show.

Video released by the Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday shows adults in an all-out brawl on the fields at Westgate Elementary School on Saturday during the children’s sporting event, police wrote in a Facebook post. Police said the parents and coaches involved in the melee were “unhappy” with the game and “took over the field and began assaulting each other.”

The fight injured a handful of people, police said. One was seriously hurt, the Denver Post reported.

“We’re looking for any information on this melee, but in particular the identity of the suspect in the white shirt and teal shorts,” police said.

The video shows adults punching each other against a chain-link fence and throwing each other to the ground as others scream.

“What is happening?” someone can be heard asking in the video, which is recorded from outside the fence. “Oh my gosh.”

Another man who can be heard in the video calls out for someone to “call the cops.”

The video was viewed more than 7,000 times and shared more than 100 times on Facebook about an hour after police posted it on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect police are hoping to identify “reportedly sucker-punched several people – some who were not looking,” CBS Denver reported.

Police said they have cited four people for fighting in public and disorderly conduct so far, the TV station reported.

Police also had some advice for parents.

“It’s a 7-year-olds’ baseball game, and we’re asking the parents to grow up,” police said, according to CBS.

Police said the fight happened just before noon — and came after parents grew “upset by a call made by the young umpire” during a game between teams from Denver and Bear Creek, 9News reports.