Snake had cozy life on a mailbox. But then it spooked postal carrier, NC rescuers say

This snake made itself at home on a Mint Hill family’s mail box and the postal carrier was not happy. It had to be evicted. Carolina Waterfowl Rescue photo

Postal workers are renowned for surmounting odds, but one in North Carolina apparently drew the line at reaching past a snake to deliver the mail.

A photo of the predicament was posted Saturday on Facebook, showing the reptile sitting comfortably amongst the ivy atop a family’s mailbox in Mint Hill, just outside of Charlotte.

The family, who was not named, contacted Carolina Waterfowl Rescue for help after being told the “mailman wouldn’t deliver the mail until it was gone,” says Jennifer Gordon, head of the nonprofit rescue agency in Indian Trail.

“The snake was living in some ivy below the mailbox, and we think he came to the top of the mailbox to warm up and get sun during the day,” Gordon told The Charlotte Observer.

An eviction team from Carolina Waterfowl Rescue responded Friday and the snake was still there, sitting happily on the mailbox when they arrived, she told the Observer.

The team determined it was a nonvenomous Dekay’s brown snake, which grow to about 20 inches long, she said.

It was taken to some nearby woods and released. The owners then removed the ivy from the mailbox to prevent a return.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue has a history of rescuing snakes from predicaments in the region, including the venomous species that seem to terrify the public.

“Most of the time, the snakes are harmless and will move on their own,” Gordon said. “In the Charlotte area, snakes that are found around the home are generally rat snakes or garter snakes. Those are great for pest control and serve a purpose in the ecosystem.”

Reaction to the brown snake’s predicament on social media has been largely in favor of the postal worker.

“Nope nope nope I would not,” wrote Judy Gamage Cowan on the rescue agency’s Facebook page.

“I get that! Don’t get paid enough,” Beth Cash said..

“As a former mail carrier of 28 years, if I drove up to that mailbox there is no way they’d get their mail that day,” Brad Hampton posted..

