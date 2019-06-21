12-year-old dies after fall from climbing wall at North Carolina indoor trampoline park

Altitude Trampoline Park in Gastonia, N.C., was sit on the accident involving 12-year-old boy on Wednesday. Facebook screenshot/Altitude Trampoline Park

A 12-year-old boy died at a Charlotte hospital Friday morning from injuries sustained when he fell from a rock climbing wall at a trampoline park in Gaston County on Wednesday, according to WBTV and other news outlets.

The boy was being treated at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte for “potential brain injuries,” according to WSOC.

WBTV reports police in Lowell confirmed the boy had died Thursday morning, but did not offer details of his injuries.

“A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told 911 dispatchers that her child was unconscious following the fall,” the station reported.

Investigators have not identified the boy, who was at Altitude Trampoline Park in Gastonia at the time he was hurt.

Details of how the boy lost his grip have not been released, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV. He was about 15 feet up when he fell, reported Fox46.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday and quoted one 911 caller as saying: “A kid fell off the wall and hit the ground. He is not moving,” according to WCNC.

Park officials released a statement to WBTV: “We’ve been in touch with a representative from the family. We are getting updates on his condition periodically, and are not in a position to speak for the family. We are taking every step necessary at the park.”

The rock-climbing area of the park is closed as the incident is being investigated, reported WSOC.

Altitude Trampoline Park describes itself as a facility with “high energy attractions including a ninja course, wipeout, performance trampolines, ropes course, and...Extreme Dodgeball.”

“Our trampoline park equipment is fully manufactured in the USA with safety in mind,” says the park’s website.

Trampoline parks “have exploded into a billion-dollar industry,” according to CBS News. However, “at least six people have died from injuries” at such parks in the past seven years,” CBS reported in March.

Among the park attractions credited with contributing to injuries: foam pits that were “not sturdy enough or has insufficient clearance from the floor,” according to Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers. “When foam blocks get older they can become almost as hard as bricks,” says the firm’s web page.

