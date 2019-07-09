National
This gender reveal stunt sets car on fire, prompts warning
Watch car go up in flames in gender reveal fail
A gender reveal took a horrible wrong turn when a car went up in flames after a long burnout using blue smoke.
Queensland Police released footage on Monday’s gender reveal in Norwell, Queensland, using it as caution to those who may be considering pulling a similar stunt, 7 News reported.
The video shows onlookers cheering as a man’s car starts spinning its tires to reveal the gender of his friend’s baby. Then, with the onlookers close to the vehicle, the car catches fire.
Police said a 29-year-old Nerang man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Failed burnout gender reveals have also taken place in South Australia and Sydney over the past year, 7 News reported.
Comments