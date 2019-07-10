National
Mom put kids in inflatable pool — and strapped it to her car roof, Illinois cops say
(Not so) smooth criminals
A bizarre scene in Dixon, Illinois, led to a mother’s arrest, police say.
It was Tuesday afternoon when police received a call about an unusual sight: an Audi driving with an inflatable pool strapped to the top of the car. The problem? There were two kids inside the pool, police said in a Facebook post.
Police caught up with the car driven by Jennifer Yeager, 49, then pulled her over to investigate. Yeager was coming from a friend’s house where she’d inflated the pool, police say.
She’d put her two daughters — one 8 the other younger than 16 — inside of the pool to “hold it down” while she drove with it on top of her car, police say.
Yeager was arrested and taken to Dixon Police Department then released after she posted bond, police say.
She’s charged with “two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct,” police say. She was also given a ticket for failure to secure juvenile passengers.
Comments