Hot enough to cook biscuits in a car? As Midwest bakes, National Weather Service tries

As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number. By
It’s so hot the National Weather Service is baking biscuits inside a car in Nebraska.

And the dough is rising.

The National Weather Service in Omaha tweeted pictures Thursday of its baking experiment as a brutal heat wave scorched the Midwest and other parts of the country.

The four doughy circles had started to rise in less than an hour.

By the next update, we learned the baking pan’s temperature had increased to 175 degrees, illustrating how important it is to never leave your children or pets in the car.

Even shady areas of the vehicle get hot, the National Weather Service said.

We haven’t heard yet whether the biscuits are out of the car oven, but others are sharing baking tips in the mean time.

