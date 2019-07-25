Hiker dies after 100-foot fall in Mount Rainier National Park. Victim was author

Hey Google, what’s the latest from The News Tribune? Here's how easy it is to have your Google Home device read The News Tribune’s stories each morning! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's how easy it is to have your Google Home device read The News Tribune’s stories each morning!

A hiker died Friday while scrambling a peak in Mount Rainier National Park.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Robert Michael Moll, 41, of Rowley, Massachusetts.

Moll died of multiple traumatic injuries due to a fall.

Park rangers were notified about noon that a man had fallen about 100 feet off Barrier Peak near Owyhigh Lake.

His partner climbed down to Moll before rangers arrived and found him unresponsive.

A rescue team went to the 6,521-foot peak and found Moll dead.

A helicopter airlifted him to the White River area, where he was turned over to medical examiners.

It was not immediately clear what caused Moll to fall.

The Barrier Peak climb is often combined with nearby Governors Ridge. The two are connected by a saddle.

Moll was an editor and author of two books, “The Art of Dying” and “What Your Body Knows About God.”

As a journalist, he worked for Grayslake Times, Citizen Media and Christianity Today. His op-eds were published in the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and Huffington Post, among others.

He published his first book in 2010 after volunteering for several years as a hospice chaplain.

A year later, Moll became communications officer to the president for World Vision, which describes itself as “an Evangelical Christian humanitarian aid, development and advocacy organization.”

He most recently worked as director of business operations for Eventide Asset Management.

“Wise beyond his years; gone before his time,” Al Hsu, Moll’s longtime editor, said in a written statement. “Rob’s awareness of his mortality became a gift to others facing death. While we grieve him, I am grateful that Rob pointed his readers beyond death to the hope of resurrection and life everlasting.”

Moll is survived by his wife, Clarissa, and four children.

A GoFundMe page described Moll as a “loyal and congenial work colleague; a caring friend with a warm smile and a hearty laugh; a man of faith who challenged his fellow Christians (especially through his books and articles) to help change the world for the better; and, to his wife Clarissa and his four children, a strong yet gentle and utterly devoted husband and father.”

By Thursday at noon, the page had raised nearly $11,000 to help send his children to college.

